Lethbridge police seize $187K in illegal drugs, body armour from home
Lethbridge police say a man in his 20s is facing charges after illegal drugs, a gun and body armour were seized by officers on Monday.
The items were found during the search of a home in the 3300 block of Lakeridge Boulevard South.
Officers began investigating the home, which is located across the street from an elementary school, after reports of drug trafficking activity.
Police seized more than 950 grams of cocaine, 930 grams of psilocybin, 7.7 kilograms of marijuana, 181 packages of edibles, 24 grams of methamphetamine, an undisclosed amount of prescription narcotics, $20,100 in cash, a shotgun and ammunition.
The street value of the drugs is estimated at $187,000, police said.
Officers arrested one person in connection withthe seizure during a traffic stop.
Serafim Soshalskiy, 25, of Lethbridge, is charged with:
- Four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking;
- Two counts of possession of cannabis for the purpose of unlawful distribution;
- Possession of the proceeds of crime; and
- Possession of body armour without a permit.
