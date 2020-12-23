A 35-year-old man is facing drug and weapon charges after a short-term investigation by members of the Lethbridge police crime suppression team.
A surveillance operation revealed suspected drug trafficking activity and a man was arrested on Tuesday.
A search warrant was then obtained for a residence in the 1000 block of 13th Street S. where police seized a number of items, including:
- 26.3 grams of fentanyl;
- 162.8 grams of methamphetamine;
- 31.1 grams of cocaine;
- Quantities of psilocybin, LSD, and a substance suspected to be MDMA;
- Drug trafficking paraphernalia;
- More than $6,500 in cash;
- A cell phone;
- Conducted energy weapon, and;
- Several smaller items believed to have been stolen.
The drugs are believed to have a street value of more than $25,000.
Bradley Stephen Paskiuski has been charged with:
- Five counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking a controlled substance;
- Possession of a controlled substance;
- Possession of proceeds of crime over $5000, and;
- Knowingly possessing a prohibited weapon.
He remained in custody Wednesday morning awaiting a bail hearing.