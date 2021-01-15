The Lethbridge Police Service is helping out the environment by adding four new low-emission hybrid vehicles to its fleet.

The cruisers, which are expected to cut down on fuel costs for the service, will perform all the same duties that regular vehicles do.

Officials say they will focus on looking at all the ways they benefit the police department.

"We are testing them out to look at efficiencies and a whole bunch of other things we need to look at to see if they're bringing value to our operations and, at the same time, give us savings that we need," said LPS Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh.

The LPS says it is committed to reducing carbon emissions and have a policy aimed at cutting down idling time for all their vehicles.

It expects to add more hybrid vehicles in the future.