Lethbridge Police Service names new deputy chief

A longtime RCMP officer and superintendent has been named as the new deputy chief of the Lethbridge Police Service.

Gerald Grobmeier spent the last 28 years with the RCMP, most recently as the superintendent in charge of the Red Deer detachment where he led a team of 174 officers and 86 municipal employees.

He will begin his new position on March 7, 2022.

“Gerald’s extensive experience, ability to lead through change, dedication to building relationships and the vision he brings to policing make him an ideal fit to join our team” said Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh.

“The fact that he’s coming from a similarly sized community with many of the same issues and challenges we face in Lethbridge, will also be a significant benefit as we engage in strategic planning for the next four years.”

Mehdizadeh and Grobmeier worked together in the past as part of the RCMP and their familiarity is expected to help expedite the transition.

Grobmeier has been in policing since 1993, serving in detachments across Canada. He also spent four years in Berlin as the liaison officer in charge of all international investigations involving Germany, Poland and Austria.

Grobmeier holds a bachelor of arts in sociology from the University of Regina and has completed a number of executive development and leadership programs.

“I am honoured to be joining the Lethbridge Police Service and look forward to working with the organization’s many community partners to foster our relationship,” he said.

“Lethbridge is a great city and my wife and I, along with our two dogs, are excited to make it our new home and become part of the community.”

Interim Deputy Chief Scott Boyd, who was temporarily seconded from the Calgary Police Service, will remains until March.