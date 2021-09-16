Lethbridge Police Service Run cancelled, while Calgary Marathon still on for Sunday

The Lethbridge Police Service Run has been cancelled, due to the latest batch of provincial COVID-19 restrictions announced Wednesday evening.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, raises funds for the Special Olympics.

Event organizers announced three options for the 400 runners who signed up to run. They can run virtually, and still receive a bib, race shirt, and medal and have their name go into a draw for random prizes. They can defer registration until 2022. Or they can request a full refund.

"We want to thank the 400 runners who had registered to date and we want to especially thank the 100 volunteers who were going to come and support this amazing cause," organizers said in a release.

Virtual runners can still pick up race packages Friday at the Sandman Signature Lodge, 320 Scenic Dr. South between 10 a.m. and 6 pm.

Meanwhile as of Wednesday evening, the Calgary Marathon is still scheduled to take place Sunday morning.

The Run Calgary Facebook page posted a statement late Wednesday evening, which was confirmed in an email to CTV.

"We are moving forward with plans to host the 2021 Calgary Marathon this Sunday, Sept. 19th," it said.

"We are working with officials to ensure the safest possible event for participants, staff and volunteers."

"Run Calgary; its staff, volunteer board and committee and partners, care deeply about health, wellness and longevity. We have been working diligently for months to ensure we meet, and when possible exceed, health and safety requirements and this includes today’s announcement by the government of Alberta."