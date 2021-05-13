Lethbridge police suspend officer over misconduct investigation

A police officer with the Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) has been suspended in connection with an investigation conducted by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

Officials say the development was the result of information that a police officer tampered with evidence in connection with a separate investigation.

"As provided by the Police Act, the provincial director of law enforcement has directed ASIRT to investigate the matter," the LPS said in a release.

The service has also launched a professional misconduct investigation under the Police Act and Police Service Regulation.

The police officer, who has not been named, has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

Lethbridge police will not comment further on the situation as it is now in the jurisdiction of ASIRT.