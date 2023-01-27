Lethbridge police trying to locate missing woman last seen on Blood Reserve

Lethbridge police are looking for a missing 18-year-old woman.

Kei Michelle No Chief was last seen Jan. 17 on the Blood Reserve.

She is known to frequent Lethbridge’s downtown area.

No Chief is 5’10” and 115 pounds.

She is described as having purple hair with black roots, but she's known to dye her hair frequently.

She has braces and a nose piercing.

If you see her, call police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 23002012.