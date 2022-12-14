Lethbridge police warn of scams, package thefts during the holidays

The Lethbridge Police Service is reminding residents to be cautious while out Christmas shopping this season because of the myriad of tricks scammers use to take advantage of victims.

Officials say criminals use "the hustle and bustle" of the season to conceal their actions and get away with items and money.

One of the most common scams, police say, is when victims receive an unsolicited text message, email or phone call informing them that a package is waiting for them.

When victims reach out, they learn there are "unpaid fees that must be collected first."

"As many people are expecting packages this time of year, it may seem legitimate but members of the economic crimes unit caution residents to beware," LPS said in a release.

"Scammers will go on to ask for payment via credit card, gift card or request money be sent."

Some of the other scams in circulation include:

Gift card tampering – a fake barcode is applied over the existing one on a gift card. When the card is purchased, money is loaded onto a different card instead of the one that was purchased;

Secret Santa –gift exchange posts are made on social media, promising an exchange of gifts with strangers. Police say these are used to collect personal information and hides a pyramid scheme;

Counterfeit merchandise – if name-brand items are offered for sale online at "too good to be true" prices, they are often a scam;

Emergencies – individuals posing as family members write messages saying they need money to help them with a crisis. Police say these often prey on a vicitim's good nature and it's important to verify the caller is real by asking them questions only a true family member would know; and

Prize notifications – similar to the unsolicited messages about deliveries, police say these are focused on a lie that a victim has won a cash prize but needs to pay a fee to claim it.

Police say in addition to scams, there are individuals in the community who are driving through different neighbourhoods and stealing unattended packages left on doorsteps.

"To avoid being victimized, don't leave packages on your doorstep," officials said.

"Either arrange delivery for a time when you'll be home or have items sent to a work address, or a friend who will be available to accept delivery."

In addition, authorities suggest that everyone checks their mailbox daily to make sure no valuables are left there for criminals to take.