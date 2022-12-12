Lethbridge residents, visitors advised they may need to mind dead waterfowl in river and lake areas

The City of Lethbridge says a number of waterfowl have likely fallen prey to the recent weather.

And officials with the southern Alberta city are warning residents and visitors they might stumble upon the sad aftermath in the River Valley and around Henderson Lake.

Currently, the city says, there's not much that can be done about it.

"While the City makes efforts to remove deceased animals where possible, due to the instability of the lake ice it is unsafe for staff to remove the waterfowl at this time," the city said in a release issued Monday afternoon.

Waterfowl would typically travel south for the winter, the city says, but this year that has been less the case.

The recent cold snap and subsequent warmer weather is in large part to blame for the waterfowl deaths, the city says.

But the city also says it's working with the School of Environmental Sciences at Lethbridge College to see what else might be going on.

"Residents are reminded not to feed waterfowl as this provides them with a lack of substantive nutrition, can delay migration and lead to overcrowding of waterfowl habitats," the city said.

"Residents should also note that avian influenza is being monitored by the relevant provincial authorities. Please refrain from contact with birds to minimize the risk of transmission."

Dead waterfowl discoveries can be reported to the province, the city says, by calling 310-0000.