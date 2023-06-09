Lethbridge road closure to impact traffic, transit routes
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
The City of Lethbridge announced a road closure Friday that is expected to disrupt traffic and impact transit routes.
It said in a release that 16 Avenue South will be closed in both directions between Scenic Drive and 13 Street South in order to fix a water main.
The work is expected to be finished by the end of the day on June 26, weather permitting.
To learn more about any changes to transit routes, call 311 during business hours.
Motorists are advised to drive through the area with caution and to follow posted detours.
��16 Avenue South is closed in both directions between Scenic Drive and 13 Street South for a water main repair and is expected to be completed by end of day June 26. Details at: https://t.co/TKj9zXlfbW— City of Lethbridge (@LethbridgeCity) June 9, 2023
-
Grass fire breaks out in southeast Calgary's Manchester Industrial AreaCalgary firefighters scrambled to attack a grass fire that broke out in the southeast, near an Amazon warehouse, between Builders Road and Manitou Road, around 8:30 p.m., Friday evening.
-
Reactive to proactive: A push for a national campaign on wildfire education in CanadaDespite the alarming facts and figures, experts say Canada is far more reactive than it is proactive when it comes to wildfires and they’re calling for a national campaign on wildfire education to better prepare for the future.
-
Water advisory in effect for KagawongA water advisory is in effect for Kagawong on Manitoulin Island. Public Health Sudbury and Districts say a loss of water pressure created conditions that has compromised the safety of the community's drinking water.
-
Siksika Nation breaks ground on Crowfoot Public Safety BuildingSiksika Nation has broken ground and construction is underway on its new Crowfoot Public Safety Building on the eastern side of the reserve.
-
Ribfest returns to OrilliaA favourite seasonal food has returned to the Sunshine City.
-
Pre-prom fundraiser being held for woman battling cancer for sixth timeA chance encounter is bringing a much-needed source of support to a woman who is running out of fingers to count the number of fights she's had with cancer.
-
Group of women turning challenges into opportunitiesThey say when life throws you lemons, make lemonade. A group of women is taking that mantra to a whole new level.
-
One person seriously injured in stabbing at Scarborough parkOne person has been seriously injured after being stabbed in Scarborough on Friday evening.
-
'We can't just stop here': Downtown Mission hosts community cleanup eventThe Downtown Mission held a community cleanup event, which saw more than 50 people pick up debris and trash between Elliott and Erie Streets.