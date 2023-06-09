Lethbridge road closure to impact traffic, transit routes

The City of Lethbridge announced a road closure Friday that is expected to disrupt traffic and impact transit routes.

It said in a release that 16 Avenue South will be closed in both directions between Scenic Drive and 13 Street South in order to fix a water main.

The work is expected to be finished by the end of the day on June 26, weather permitting.

To learn more about any changes to transit routes, call 311 during business hours.

Motorists are advised to drive through the area with caution and to follow posted detours.

