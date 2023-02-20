Lethbridge's Casey Scheidegger looks to bounce back after loss to Northern Ontario

It was a tough Sunday for southern Alberta's other team at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops, B.C.

Casey Scheidegger's rink was out early, taking on Northern Ontario, but dropped a 9-6 decision.

The team rallied for two to cut Northern Ontario's lead to 4-3 heading into the fifth end break, and added two in the seventh after Northern Ontario's deuce in the sixth to keep the score close. Northern Ontario responded with two in the eighth and stole one in the ninth to give them the margin of victory.

Team Scheidegger – Wild Card #2 – opened the Scotties with a 5-3 win against Wild Card #3.

They're back in action Monday afternoon at 2:30 p.m. MST, when they take on Yukon.

