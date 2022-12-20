Lethbridge's homeless population particularly vulnerable to cold snaps

Lethbridge finds itself in the midst of a deep freeze.

Temperatures this week are expected to dip as low as -40 with wind chill.

While many are able to stay inside or at least are able to take breaks from the cold, it's a different story for the homeless population in Lethbridge.

The Alpha House Society is seeing a sharp increase in demand for its shelter.

"We have a capacity at the shelter of around 88 and we are over capacity by a significant amount. So, serving maybe 130 or 140 individuals for some of those overnight periods or throughout the day," said Shaundra Bruvall, communications and funds development manager with the Alpha House Society.

Despite the capacity problem, the shelter says it won't turn away anyone who's in need.

While the crowding may cause a strain, Bruvall is happy to see people using the shelter instead of being outside.

"It's extremely important for us to be able to connect with folks and then get them into shelter spaces. So we do see that demand increase but it's a good thing to see it increase because it means folks are getting out of the cold," she said.

Right next door to Alpha House is the Lethbridge soup kitchen.

While it serves many of the same clients, staff say they haven't seen the same increase in demand.

But they know just how dangerous the cold can be and are helping whoever they can.

"We do our best. In my vehicle, I have mitts and gloves and toques and socks with me all the time if I see someone. I see a lot of people even in -30 walking with bare hands. And we know from every other winter that there's a lot of amputations of fingers and toes," said Bill Ginther, executive director for the soup kitchen.

Ginther is pleased to see the homeless are able to access the shelter, but he believes it isn’t enough.

He wants to see more shelter space open in the city, but many residents have fought back against the idea.

"Our problem in this city, from my perspective, is NIMBYism," Ginther said.

"If one resident is opposed to a location then everyone runs in fear and won't do it. So, we need more facilities. It's very clear we need more facilities – I've said this way too many times."

During the extreme cold, it’s important for the vulnerable to find shelter.

In this kind of cold, it doesn't take long for frostbite to set in.

"Sometimes it might take up to seven or ten minutes to get that frost nip that can eventually advance to superficial frostbite and then to deep frostbite," Dr. Ellina Lytvyak, AHS medical officer for the south zone.