Lethbridge's permanent Pride crosswalk defaced

Lethbridge's Pride Fest is just weeks away, but the LGBTQ2S+ community is already reeling after someone put a black mark across the city's permanent painted crosswalks.

The pedestrian crossings on Third Avenue, meant to represent the LGBTQ+ and transgender flag, were installed on May 3 through financial support from the Lethbridge Pride Fest Society.

However, officials say a driver crossing over the walkway spun their tires across the painted surface.

In a statement, the City of Lethbridge says it is aware of the incident and will be working with the contractor that installed the walkways about methods to remove the tire marks.

The crosswalks were painted with a durable material that is meant to withstand regular wear-and-tear and last up to 10 years.

This year's Lethbridge's Pride Fest takes place between June 20 and 25.