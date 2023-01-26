Lethbridge's Ridly Grieg sets up winning goal in NHL debut as Sens defeat Islanders

Former Lethbridge Hurricane Ridly Grieg made his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators Wednesday night and he didn't take long to make a good impression.

Grieg played close to 14 minutes, took eight shots on goal, had two takeaways and assisted on the game-winning goal scored by Claude Giroux, his childhood hockey hero.

The eight shots tied a record for an NHL debut, and all of it came on the birthday of Grieg's dad Mark, who played nine seasons in the NHL himself.

Ridly Greig made an impactful debut in 13:46 TOI registering 8 shots, 2 takeaways, and an assist on the game winning goal to earn the @Ottos_BMW Performer of The Game honours!#GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/fqFO7fx4Yy

So did his first NHL game live up to his childhood dream?

"Yeah," Grieg said after the game. "1,000 per cent. Unreal night.

"Obviously a dream come true just to get out there," he added. "To get the win, it's pretty good."

Ottawa defeated the New York Islanders 2-1.

"When the opportunity comes I was going to shoot it. Just happened to be eight this time."



Ridly Greig on his mentality coming into this game pic.twitter.com/dmVHsc1Fod