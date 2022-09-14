Lethbridge seeks input on 'sober shelter' for homeless population

As the issue of homeless encampments in Lethbridge parks grows, the city says it is looking at transforming a vacant building into a temporary shelter.

Over the past few months, members of Lethbridge's homeless population have set up encampments in several green spaces, including at the Civic Centre Park.

Supports have been offered to the individuals living at the sites, but the City of Lethbridge says it is examining the logistics of converting a former curling arena into a temporary "sober shelter."

Officials say part of the process involving the Civic Curling Centre is offering the public a chance to share their input.

It says that while much of the issue is based on decisions that are left up to the province, it is being proactive and making sure space is available if needed.

Communication with the public is key to coming up with the right solution, the city says.

"These efforts include gathering and evaluating community feedback, identifying potential budgetary implications, submitting development permit applications which includes change of use and developing lease agreement terms for a potential operator."

The open houses offer the public a chance to "bring their ideas" and explore Lethbridge's role in the project as well as future steps that need to be made.

The sessions will occur at Lethbridge city hall on Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sept. 26 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

An online survey will be available on Sept. 21, with a deadline of Oct. 6.