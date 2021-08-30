Lethbridge senior dies in Calgary hospital after being struck by vehicle
An 87-year-old woman has succumbed to the injuries she suffered Saturday morning when she was hit while crossing the street.
According to police, the senior was crossing 13 Street in Lethbridge, near 5A Avenue North, shortly before 9 a.m. when she was struck by a southbound vehicle being driven by a 67-year-old man.
The woman was transported by ambulance to Chinook Regional Hospital in serious, life-threatening condition. Due to the extent of her injuries, she was airlifted to a hospital in Calgary for additional medical attention.
Lethbridge Police Service officials confirmed Monday that the woman had died in hospital. The identity of the deceased has not been released but police confirm she was a Lethbridge resident.
The fatal collision remains under investigation. Police announced Sunday morning that charges were pending.
