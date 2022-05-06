Lethbridge student allegedly grabbed while walking to school

The Lethbridge Police Service is investigating reports a student was grabbed from behind on their way to school Friday morning.

According to police, the student was walking near Gilbert Paterson School, at the intersection of 20th Street and 12th Avenue S., between 7:40 and 8 a.m. when they were approached by a male suspect who grabbed them and put his arms around their neck.

The suspect let go of the student and fled southbound on foot when a vehicle drove by.

The suspect is described as:

A Caucasian male;

Approximately 178 centimetres (5'10") tall, and,

Wearing a black hoodie, sweatpants and gloves.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or who has surveillance footage of the suspect in the area is asked to contact the LPS at 403-328-4444.