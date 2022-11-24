Lethbridge students, advocates laud province's new investment into 211 Alberta

The government of Alberta will provide additional support to Albertans dealing with mental health and addictions issues.

The province will double its original $7.5-million investment to $15 million over the next three years.

“I think it’s great news. We know that 211 is basically a focal point where people can reach out and find out what resources exist for them in their community” said Lethbridge College health promotions co-ordinator Lorie Harasem.

211 Alberta allows users to dial 2-1-1 to connect with a hotline to provide them with resources to help deal with mental health, addiction and various other issues.

Harasem believes this will especially benefit students.

She notes this time of year can be especially difficult on students as the end of the semester and exam seasons loom.

“November typically on campuses across Canada is a higher time in the year for mental health reach-outs. And our counselling is very busy. We are definitely seeing that here and that’s consistent with what we're hearing nationally,” Harasem said.

The University of Lethbridge Students’ Union says they’ve heard the same thing.

Samantha Scott, vice-president external for the students’ union, says she’s noticed this semester in particular has been challenging for students.

“This school year, this semester specifically, a lot of students struggling with their mental health. For a lot of students, especially third-years. Despite the fact that they’ve completed two and a half years of university, this is their first time on campus,” Scott said.

The students’ union believes the additional funding is a good step, and will help to provide students with more support.

“One of our main asks is for the government to increase funding for mental health services at campuses,” Scott said.