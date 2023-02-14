Lethbridge students create heart art to spread love and joy on Valentine's Day

Lethbridge kindergarten student Hazel White and her classmates have spent the last two weeks decorating artwork that is now up for grabs outside of Children of St. Martha school.

"We're putting art on the fence for people to come and take off the fence, for joy, for Valentine's Day," she explained.

White's teacher Laurie McIntosh says the school has a huge love for the community of Lethbridge and wanted to show their appreciation and gratitude for the community.

"For themselves, for a loved one, just to make sure they remember how much they matter to all of us," said McIntosh.

"We have had great grandmas sprung from the nursing home driving by. We have had firetrucks come by. We have had all kinds of beautiful members of our community that come and stop by.

"It's just grown every year and it fills our heart."

The 'Take What You Need' campaign features over 200 pieces of art decorated by students.

"I did hearts on tinfoil where I coloured the whole thing and a teacher hot-glued it for me, and there were two pictures I coloured in with sharpie," said White.

This is the fifth year the school has hosted the event.

Teachers at the school want their students to practice kindness and know it's just as important to give it as to receive it.

"(It) allows them to become leaders in our community and really show their gratitude for people," said McIntosh.

The art will stay on display outside the school until all of it has been taken by home by community members.

"They can keep it forever," said White. "And then they have joy."