Lethbridge students, parents, school staff glad to return to class

Kids across Lethbridge headed back to the classroom on Tuesday for the first day of school.

While many were excited to see their friends, others were looking forward to getting back to learning their favourite subjects.

"My favourite subjects are gym and math because I like running around and I like to just do math," said fourth-grader Madison Howe.

"I really like social studies because I like learning about the world and stuff," added fellow fourth-grader Grant Low.

It's not just the kids who were excited for the return to school -- so were the parents.

"It's been a great summer -- been happy to be home with both of our boys," said Lance Friesen.

"Our oldest is just starting Grade 2 and he's pumped to see all his friends he's missed all summer and we're pumped for him to get out of the house and get back to some routines."

Some parents are excited to see their kids grow as people.

"It will be a good year because I think my younger one doesn't realize how independent she really is, so I think she'll realize some things about herself this year that I think she didn't know," said Nichole Aiken.

Andy Tyslau, principal at Dr. Robert Plaxton Elementary, says staff are looking forward to another exciting term as the school kicks off its third year.

"Every school year comes with new energy and new excitement to start and I know staff and students are excited to start today," Tyslau told CTV News.

"We've been eagerly preparing all week, last week, and getting ready for students, so we're just ready to get going."

This year also marks the first for the Lethbridge School Division's new superintendent, Mike Nightingale.

With close to 12,000 students attending the division this year, Nightingale says this year will be about getting back to basics.

"Really, it's about reconnecting and re-establishing those relationships," he said.

"The last few years have been a little challenging with COVID and those sorts of things and coming out of COVID, so making sure that we're really focusing on the foundation and the things that make us connected with our school communities."

Nightingale went on to say that he looks forward to what the year will hold and the division is ready to face any challenges.

In addition to the Lethbridge School Division, the Holy Spirit School Division also had its first day of school on Tuesday.