Lethbridge teens who said they were attacked by a man with scissors lied

As it turns out, a pair of Lethbridge teens who told a tale about a stranger with scissors and a forced haircut made the whole thing up.

Police in the southern Alberta city issued a release Monday afternoon saying an incident officers were investigating earlier this month – and asked the public for help with – was “unfounded.”

At the time, police described an attack reported by two 13-year-old girls.

Supposedly, the girls were approached by a stranger in the parking lot of a west-end grocery store, early in the afternoon on Oct. 6.

And supposedly, the stranger pulled a pair of scissors, grabbed one of the girls and cut off a large chunk of her hair.

As the story went, the stranger tried to do the same to the other girl, but they escaped and fled back to their school.

When school staff were told the story, they called police.

"It was determined the report was unfounded and no such incident had occurred. The girls were subsequently issued a warning for public mischief," police said Monday.