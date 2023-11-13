Lethbridge Tim Hortons donating holiday smile cookie proceeds to Green Shirt Day

A new fundraiser is offering sweet treats to a charity that's close to home for one Lethbridge family.

The inaugural Tim Hortons Holiday Smile Cookie Week has 14 locations in Lethbridge donating 50 per cent of proceeds to the Green Shirt Day charity in honour of Logan Boulet.

"When we were contacted by the local Tim Hortons owners, we were both, Bernadine and I, were both like what? Tim Hortons? It was really exciting," said Logan's dad, Toby Boulet.

With the idea stemming from the smile cookie fundraiser that takes place in the spring, the holiday campaign is hoping to spread joy while raising awareness of organ donations.

"It's an opportunity to think about the gift of life," Toby said.

"You can buy a smile cookie, you can wear your green shirt, take a picture and put it on social media."

Logan was one of 16 people killed in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in 2018.

Shortly before the crash, on his 21st birthday, Logan signed his organ donor card to honour his mentor and trainer, University of Lethbridge rugby coach Ric Suggitt, who died in 2017.

It was a decision that saved the lives of six people and started the Logan Boulet Effect, which inspired more than 150,000 Canadians to become organ donors within two months.

"We all kind of talked about it as a group of owners here in the city and the Tim's on the west side came up with the Boulet family," said Dave Lawlor, owner of the Scenic Drive South location.

"We did some research, asked a lot of questions and they did an awesome job of putting it together."

Donations will be split 50-50, with one half going to the Tim Hortons Foundation Camps and the other half going to different charities across the country.

"The last program we did for the city, we sold 49,000 (cookies) for the Lethbridge Family Centre between all locations," Lawlor said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we get close to that number this year."

Along with staff, 120 volunteers will decorate cookies at locations throughout the week, including Mayor Blaine Hyggen, Lethbridge Police Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh and Lethbridge Fire and EMS Chief Greg Adair.

"This one is extra special because we can combine a couple of them – (Holiday) Smile Cookie and the Logan Boulet Effect. I'm pretty excited to be here," Hyggen said.

Toby says Logan would be smiling at the generosity.

"On the posters, we have one of Logan's great smiles. I picked that one out on purpose," he said.

The Holiday Smile Cookie campaign runs until November 19.