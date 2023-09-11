Lethbridge United Way holds first-ever chairty Pull the Bus event

The United Way of Lethbridge and Southwestern Alberta kicked off its 2023 Community Fundraising Campaign on Monday with its first-ever bus pull.

Pull the Bus 2023 saw teams of eight to 10 people take turns lugging a 12 ton bus a total of 75 feet, attempting to be the team to pull the bus the distance the fastest.

The winners were presented with pieces from local artist Jason Trotter, issued to the fastest team, top fundraising team and the team with the most team spirit.

The Original Lethbridge Business Breakfast Club (OLBBC) was just one of several teams that took part.

"United Way does a lot of great things for our community and it's just good to be involved," said member Stephen Mogdan.

"A couple of the people in our Original Lethbridge Business Breakfast Club are with the United Way, so it was a natural fit."

This year marks the 82nd time the organization has held its annual fundraising campaign supporting not-profit charities in the Lethbridge area.

"We support their programs to help three different pillars, which is; Poverty to Possibility, All That Kids Can Be and Healthy People, Strong Communities," said Jaci Zalesak, United Way executive director.

This year, the Community Fundraising Campaign is helping nine different organizations.

"Two of them include the food banks - two of our three food banks - we support inclusion programs, programs for kids like the family centre, we support outside of Lethbridge like Safe Haven’s Women Shelter Society," Zalesak said.

The goal is to raise $296,000 between now and December.

"More and more people struggling, the cost of living is out there and so more help is being needed for all of these organizations," Zalesak said.

One of the organizations receiving support through the 2023 Community Fundraising Campaign is Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lethbridge and District.

Executive Director Jen Visser says they've seen a large increase in the number of youth needing support.

"This year, we will serve over a 1,000 children in Lethbridge and the surrounding areas, which is a dramatic increase compared to what we were doing say back in 2019," Visser said.

"The United Way funds all of our programs, and that's something that is really impactful, and without those funds, it means we couldn't provide our programs."