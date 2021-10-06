Lethbridge voters to weigh in on potentially implementing ward system

Advance voting is already underway in the municipal election and there's one question on the ballot that could re-shape politics in Lethbridge.

Voters are being asked whether or not they would support the adoption of a ward system like in Calgary or Edmonton for the 2025 election, and for a growing city like Lethbridge, four-term city counsellor Jeff Coffman believes it's time to make the switch.

"You'd have a representative who you can go to, and they know that they're responsible for you. But when everybody comes together, when city council sits at council, you're making decisions for the betterment and for the best of the community as a whole," he said.

The vote is non-binding, but it should give the next group of city leaders insight into what residents hope to see in the future.

It's a decision that Coffman hopes will be made based on public input, and not political interests.

"You should never have your elected officials making the determination on the electoral process,"

"Because some might say 'I know how it works, I can set it up so that I will always be re-elected.' This is really a question for the public."

Coffman isn't seeking re-election this time around, but he added that some elected officials are hesitant to implement a ward system because they're worried it could hurt their chances of re-election down the road.

There are also concerns from some city leaders that it could pit neighbourhoods against one another on big issues or infrastructure priorities.

"It's a change and change is always uncertain to people. With a ward system, it's going to require people to do a little research to understand the pros and the cons of it," said Coffman.

"But if you look at any other municipality that has a ward system, you actually do see that the relationship is strengthened between the elected representative and the citizens and there's a better understanding of knowing who you can go to, to help you with your issue."

LESS CONFUSING VOTING EXPERIENCE

With 32 council candidates, moving to a ward model where residents only vote for council candidates in their area, could make for a less confusing voting experience, which could lead to higher voter turnout.

"In a city the size of Lethbridge, a ward system does have advantages because there are likely to be fewer candidates on the ballot that you have to research if you really want to," said University of Lethbridge political science professor Geoffrey Hale.

"How big a difference that would make depends on how much attention voters are paying, and in a year with a contested mayoral election, we would expect to see a higher turnout."

The city has posted some examples on its website of what a ward system could look like.

Right now, the cost of switching to a ward system is unknown, but the city says it would need to develop software to designate and map each ward.

No matter the vote, it would be up to the new council whether or not to adopt a ward system.

For more information, you can visit the city's website.