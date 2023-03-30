Lethbridge wants help naming its curbside organics trucks
If Lethbridge can name its snowplows, why not its organic collection trucks?
The city is introducing a curbside organics program – green carts – for houses that currently have black and blue cart collection.
To roll out the new initiative, the City of Lethbridge wants students to help name the waste, recycling and organic collection truck fleet.
The catch? There isn't much time. Deadline is before the end of the day, Sunday, April 2, when you must submit an entry to the city's email: contest@lethbridge.ca.
To be eligible, you must be a Lethbridge student, either elementary, middle or high school.
All details should be completed in full on the colouring sheet.
The name should be unique, creative and fun – and short.
The trucks shouldn't be named after a person, or have any trademark implications, so that probably eliminates Marvel, Star Wars and other Disney characters.
Composting organic waste and being good recyclers helps keep stuff out of the landfill.
Download the colouring page here.
