Lethbridge woman accused of breaking into home, attacking owner, trying on shoes

A 33-year-old Lethbridge woman faces charges following an investigation into a home break-in where the homeowner was attacked with a kitchen pot.

Lethbridge Police Service members were called to a home in the 600 block of 13 Street S. shortly before 4 a.m. on Oct. 22 after a homeowner confronted an intruder.

According to LPS officials, the 31-year-old homeowner discovered the lights in her bedroom had been turned on. She investigated and screamed when she spotted a woman in the bedroom.

The intruder fled the bedroom but returned with a kitchen pot and attacked the resident.

Officers found a woman wearing a pair of the homeowner's shoes hiding in another room inside the house.

Both the intruder and the homeowner were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the woman gained access to the home through a window.

Kelsey Megan Across The Mountain has been charged with:

Housebreaking with intent;

Assault with a weapon;

Assault causing bodily harm; and,

Robbery.

Across The Mountain remains in custody ahead of her court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.