Lethbridge woman accused of breaking into home, attacking owner, trying on shoes
A 33-year-old Lethbridge woman faces charges following an investigation into a home break-in where the homeowner was attacked with a kitchen pot.
Lethbridge Police Service members were called to a home in the 600 block of 13 Street S. shortly before 4 a.m. on Oct. 22 after a homeowner confronted an intruder.
According to LPS officials, the 31-year-old homeowner discovered the lights in her bedroom had been turned on. She investigated and screamed when she spotted a woman in the bedroom.
The intruder fled the bedroom but returned with a kitchen pot and attacked the resident.
Officers found a woman wearing a pair of the homeowner's shoes hiding in another room inside the house.
Both the intruder and the homeowner were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators believe the woman gained access to the home through a window.
Kelsey Megan Across The Mountain has been charged with:
- Housebreaking with intent;
- Assault with a weapon;
- Assault causing bodily harm; and,
- Robbery.
Across The Mountain remains in custody ahead of her court appearance scheduled for Tuesday.
