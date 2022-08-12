Lethbridge woman assaulted, shot in back with BB gun, threatened: police
Lethbridge police are investigating after a woman was assaulted by a group of men while she was walking home from work on Tuesday night.
Investigators say the 24-year-old victim was in the 1100 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South at around 10 p.m. when she got into a verbal altercation with a stranger.
"He walked away and then returned with three other males," said police in Friday news release.
"The four males then began yelling at her before one of them punched her in the face, shot her in the back with a BB gun and threatened her."
The suspects ran off, heading west across Mayor Magrath Drive.
The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspects are described as being between the ages of 17 and 21.
One had dark hair and was wearing a dark hat, hoodie and jeans.
Another had blond, shoulder-length hair, was wearing jean shorts and no shirt.
A third is described as having dirty-blond hair and wearing a light-coloured T-shirt and jean shorts with suspenders.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 or contact Crime Stoppers.
