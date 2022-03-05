Lethbridge woman charged in connection with drug trafficking investigation
Lethbridge police say a 58-year-old woman is facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation that operated out of a north-end home.
Officials say members of Alberta's Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit as well as Lethbridge police officers executed a search warrant at a home and vehicle on Friday afternoon.
Police arrested a woman at the scene, located in the 100 block of 16 Street North, without incident and seized:
- 94.2 grams of cocaine;
- 0.4 grams of methamphetamine;
- 4.7 grams of Psilocybin; and
- 81 Oxycontin pills.
They say the estimated street value of the drugs is approximately $11,100.
Police also seized $3,100 in cash as proceeds of crime and 1,500 illegal cigarettes.
Susan Graf is charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.
She was released and is expected to appear in court on May 26.
