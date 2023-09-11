Lethbridge woman charged in screwdriver stabbing at shelter

A Lethbridge woman is facing charges after she allegedly stabbed someone with a screwdriver.

Police say the attack happened at the Lethbridge Shelter in the 800 block of 2A Avenue North at roughly 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Stacy Leigh Carlson, 33, is accused of stabbing a 33-year old male in the head multiple times, then using the screwdriver to strike a 72-year-old man.

Police say security staff intervened, holding the woman until officers arrived on scene.

"Upon police arrival, the subject refused to comply with the direction of the officers and a conducted energy weapon was deployed," said police in a Monday news release.

"Police seized the screwdriver and a hammer in the woman’s possession."

Police say the stabbing victim was taken to hospital by paramedics, but the second victim didn't require medical attention.

Carlson, 33, of Lethbridge, is charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

She will remain in custody until her first court appearance.