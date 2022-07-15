Lethbridge woman charged with attempted murder in stabbing attack on hostage

A 40-year-old Lethbridge woman faces more than 15 charges, including attempted murder, in connection with Thursday's hostage taking at the Lethbridge Legal Guidance office.

Officers were called to the office in the 400 block of 5 Street South in downtown Lethbridge early Thursday afternoon after a staff member called 911 as an armed woman was threatening employees.

Lethbridge Police Service officials say a woman had entered the office and asked to speak to a specific lawyer who was not available. The woman then asked to use the washroom and, roughly 10 minutes later, returned armed with what appeared to be a handgun as well as a knife.

The suspect allegedly pointed the gun, which was later determined to be an airsoft handgun, at two of the workers and said she would kill them if they didn't get the lawyer on the phone to speak with her.

The woman then pushed a 54-year-old worker into one of the offices and closed the door. The other three staff members fled the business.

Additional police resources, including the tactical team and crisis negotiators, arrived on scene and police spoke with the woman by phone.

After nearly an hour of negotiations, TAC team members swarmed the office due to concerns for the safety of the hostage. The TAC team encountered the suspect holding a knife to herself and they swiftly apprehended her.

The hostage, a 54-year-old woman, had been stabbed multiple times and tactical members began performing first aid.

The stabbing victim was transported by ambulance in life-threatening condition but, as of Friday afternoon, her condition has stabilized after undergoing surgery.

Courtney Louise Shaw of Lethbridge has been charged with:

Attempted murder;

Aggravated assault;

Taking a hostage;

Use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence;

Possession of a weapon dangerous to the public;

Four counts of unlawful confinement;

Four counts of uttering threats; and,

Three counts of assault with a weapon.

NEARBY WORKERS IN SHOCK

During the incident, workers from nearby businesses say it came as quite the shock.

"It's very nerve racking to have that happen very close to home," said Jocelyn Anderson, administrator for Modern Aesthetics next door to Lethbridge Legal Guidance.

"Even getting escorted and leaving the building yesterday was very scary. We were poking our heads out thinking, is it ok?"

"So we hung around for probably about half an hour," added Ava-Marie Hutton, a barista at Bread, Milk and Honey.

"Of course, you wanted to see if something would happen, but we knew this was going to be a much bigger situation than we originally thought."

During today's press announcement, Lethbridge's police chief and mayor spoke to the work done by the Lethbridge police officers on scene.

"In this case, I am thankful of the actions of our officers and I salute every employee who was involved in resolving this situation," Chief Shahin Mehdizadeh said.

"While the outcome was severe, it could've been much worse without the assistance of the brave men and women of the Lethbridge Police Service," said Mayor Blaine Hyggen.

Shaw remains in custody ahead of her July 22 court appearance.