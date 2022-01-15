Lethbridge woman faces charges after bag of cash stolen from vehicle

Lethbridge police say charges have been laid against a 41-year-old woman in connection with the theft of $12,000 in cash left inside a vehicle this week.

Officials say they were notified after a vehicle parked in the 400 block of Seventh Street South was broken into and a bag, containing the money, was taken.

Video surveillance of the incident, which showed a female suspect, was released to the public in an effort to identify the woman.

On Wednesday, officials say they received a tip that helped them with the case.

"On Jan. 14, 2022, Park Place Mall security responded to a report of suspicious activity and recognized the subject involved from the public appeal. She was subsequently arrested without incident and a portion of the stolen money was recovered," police said in a release.

Trisha Across The Mountain, 41, is charged with theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

She is in custody awaiting a court hearing.