Lethbridge woman killed in crash near Raymond, Alta.
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Police in southern Alberta have shut down a highway near the hamlet of Welling on Thursday because of a serious crash that claimed the life of a woman.
Raymond RCMP, along with other emergency crews, were called to the scene, located two kilometres north of the community on Highway 5 at approximately 9:35 a.m.
Police say a driver died in the incident.
"A small SUV collided head-on with a semi truck which was carrying livestock. The female driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old female of Lethbridge, Alta., was declared deceased at the scene," RCMP said in a release.
Welling is located approximately 25 minutes south of Lethbridge.
