Lethbridge woman named Canada's top female mixed martial arts fighter
Staff
CTV News Calgary
The country's top female mixed martial arts fighter for 2022 lives right here in southern Alberta.
Shannon Clark, who lives in Lethbridge, was given the title after notching a pair of wins in her first two professional fights that followed three victories on the amateur circuit.
She's done all of this since her debut in October 2019.
Clark, who doesn't have another fight scheduled until at least the spring, is ranked third out of 20 female fighters in Western Canada and sixth in the country.
She also attended the University of Lethbridge and played soccer for the Pronghorns.
