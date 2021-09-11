Lethbridge YMCA volunteer airlifted to Calgary after being struck by vehicle

A Lethbridge woman, who was working as a volunteer with a YMCA event, has been taken to hospital in Calgary after a vehicle struck her on Saturday morning.

Lethbridge police say the victim, who is in her 60s, was hit on University Drive at Riverstone Boulevard/Macleod Drive West at about 10:30 a.m.

She suffered serious, life-threatening injuries as a result and was airlifted to hospital in Calgary for treatment.

Officials with the YMCA of Lethbridge told CTV News the victim of the incident was an adult volunteer working at a charity event.

They say the woman was setting up a water station for the Len Herring Legacy Ride when she was hit.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the volunteer and their family. We will continue to offer our support to them as we learn more about what happened," said CEO Jennifer Petracek-Kolb in a statement. "The YMCA community is close knit, and this terrible event has impacted us all."

To respect the privacy of the volunteer, the YMCA of Lethbridge will not be releasing further information about the volunteer.

Investigators remained on scene for several hours, impacting traffic as a result.

The scene has since been cleared, but police have no further updates on the condition of the patient.