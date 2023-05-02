Residents in this Barrie community are fed up with rising violence, bullying and vandalism

Residents in a Barrie community want answers following a shooting, random acts of mischief and bullying.

Vandals spray-painted public property in parks, residents claim there is bullying in schools, and police are investigating a shooting putting many in Letitia Heights on edge.

A 45-year-old Barrie man is in critical condition in a Toronto hospital after being shot multiple times on a catwalk down the street from Lampman Lane Community Centre late last month.

Police are seeking Timothy White, 21, who they say is considered armed and dangerous, after charging three others with attempted murder.

Police say the shooting is an isolated incident.

Deputy Mayor and Ward 5 Councillor Robert Thomson called a meeting to discuss community safety and invited the Barrie police to join the discussion to share what's being done to ensure the community's safety.

Thomson said the meeting held Tuesday evening is just the beginning.

"So this is the start of the process, you come together, you hear the concerns, you get a lot of great input from other residents on solutions. So now, we've got to continue these meetings and continue our conversations with residents to come up with an action plan," he noted.

On Friday, Barrie Police Services Communications Coordinator Peter Leon said these serious occurrences are also happening in other communities.

"Rest assured, our detectives and our officers are out doing the best job they can, and they are arresting people that are responsible for the crimes that are occurring in our community," Leon concluded.

While police try to hunt down White, one of his co-accused returns to court Friday seeking bail.