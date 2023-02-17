Letter with more than 100 signatures defends Regina councillors who filed lawsuit against city manager

A group of more than 100 women and non-binary residents in Regina have written a letter addressed to Mayor Sandra Masters and city council defending both Coun. Dan LeBlanc and Andrew Stevens.

The letter comes after Masters said a lawsuit filed by the two councillors against city manager Niki Anderson was sexist.

The lawsuit, which was not successful, was launched by the two councillors over a debate surrounding funding to end houselessness in the city’s budget.

Anderson later said she felt intimidated by both Coun. LeBlanc and Stevens and that her reputation has been tarnished, which led to vilification on social media.

“Professional criticism based on fact is fair game. Personal attacks based on lies, distorted information and conspiracy theories is not,” Anderson said during a news conference on Feb. 9.

“Do In think that they are going to use me as a tool in their very narrow view of how to fix things? I think they’ll use anything for that.”

The letter states that ending houselessness in Regina is feminist and said the two councillors are committed to engaging honestly with community members in their respective wards.

“Ending houselessness is feminist,” the letter said. “Sheltering women in positions of power from discomfort at the expense of women for whom the consequences of their inaction are lethal, is not.”

A news release from Rally Around Homelessness, Carmichael Outreach board member Mirtha Rivera Mazuela, Queen City Wellness Pharmacy and Heritage Community Fridge, said many of the signatures on the letter are from women and non-binary residents who have direct experience with houselessness or work in a supportive role.

“I think the letter really says it all. It says that we the undersigned would like to address the repeated attempts by Mayor Masters to discredit Councillors Dan LeBlanc and Andrew Stevens and the motion to end homelessness with claims of sexism. It is not sexist to expect that our elected officials remain accountable to their commitments. It is not sexist to expect that unelected city officials follow the direction of elected representatives,” said Alysia Johnson with Rally Around Homelessness.

Coun. LeBlanc and Stevens feel their reputations have been tarnished following accusations levelled against them at city hall. They want a third party to investigate their fractured workplace.

“But that’s for an investigator to look into and find out and we need a third party individual to look into these very serious allegations which have been made against Councillor Stevens and I,” said LeBlanc.

LeBlanc is the Coun. for Ward 6 and Stevens for Ward 3.

The mayor and city manager could not be reached for their response. The provincial government has yet to say whether it’s Occupational Health and Safety Branch would get involved in an investigation.