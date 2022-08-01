Letterkenny producers seek lease to film at Capreol Arena

The people behind Letterkenny and Shoresy are hoping to film in Capreol for at least the next few years.

A proposal from New Metric Media goes to the city's planning committee Aug. 8.

The company is seeking to amend the zoning bylaw to use the arena as a film studio for the next three years.

Limitations include the film studio would be limited to the existing arena building, there would be no outdoor storage of equipment or materials and no additional parking spaces would be required.

"Letterkenny/Get’Er Done Productions/New Metric Media have been searching for a long-term, leasable studio space in Greater Sudbury, which would allow for production to build multiple standing sets and would provide permanent storage for sets and props," the company said in its proposal to the city.

"The Capreol Community Centre Arena would be a perfect fit and a symbiotic relationship for the City of Sudbury and Letterkenny."

In addition to paying monthly rent, the company would also pay to use the ice surface and lunch room on a "per use" basis. The economic activity would also bring in $40,000-$75,000 in revenue to the area.

The company also committed to notifying residents in Capreol with at least one week notice before filming begins on a production.

Preparations for film shoots would require using the arena 40-60 days a year, the company said, while actual filming would take up about two weeks a year.

