Letters about Caesars Entertainment cyber incident are legitimate: Windsor police

Windsor police say they have received a number of inquiries from residents receiving letters from IDX, on behalf of Caesars Entertainment, regarding a cyber incident.

Police say these letters are legitimate and include information about the incident and a dedicated phone number to address questions.

Windsor police are not currently involved in the investigation.

