Levack residents voice snow removal concerns

Residents in the Greater Sudbury community of Levack met Wednesday night to voice their frustrations with the City of Greater Sudbury.

Citing safety issues, residents said snow plowing services, or lack thereof, were inadequate.

Additionally, residents said sidewalks were being improperly plowed, leading many to walk on the road and leading to visibility concerns.

Another topic of discussion was a viral video that was shared by Levack resident Chantelle Gorham a few days ago. In it, she said a city worker intentionally hits a community box with a sidewalk plow.

Gorham said she believes it was in retaliation for videos she’s posted before.

She said similar situations have happened to other residents in Levack.

“That happens all the time in our town, whether you see it or not,” Gorham said.

“When you can’t leave your street because you’re snowed in, that’s a message. When you’re fence is knocked over not once, but twice, that’s a message.”

In a statement to CTV News, the City of Greater Sudbury said it cannot comment on employees because of privacy concerns, but said it is looking into the matter and will take appropriate action.

“Damage to private property can regrettably occur during regular snow maintenance operations,” the statement said.

Lisa Sable, a Levack resident who attended the meeting, has mobility challenges and walks with a cane. She said she could be injured by improperly plowed sidewalks.

“When things are plowed improperly or plowed wrong, it causes me an issue to the point where I have to be extremely careful of how I walk so I don’t injure myself,” Sable said.

Gorham organized the meeting. She said the fact that they have to have a meeting is problematic.

“I think we’ve reached our breaking point. We can’t operate as we’ve been operating,” Gorham said.

“I think it’s clear the City of Sudbury doesn’t want to be out in Levack and we don’t want them out in Levack.”

Gorham said she invited city representatives to the meeting to voice their concerns. No one from the city attended the meeting, which Sharon Getchell, a Levack resident, said was disappointing.

“We just want better service, better snow removal, our city to hear us to come out here and actually look at what we have for our little community and help service us better,” Getchell said.

Ward 3 Coun. Gerry Montpellier said he examined a petition from residents, but recommended it get rewritten to be more specific to include which roads residents want plowed.

'SHAFTED BY AMALGAMATION'

Montpellier said he wanted to show his support for the community he represents and calls home.

“I was told there would be no city service workers here,” he said.

“That’s not in my control or my say, but as their councillor, as their neighbour, I’m here.”

Montpellier said he believes the amalgamation has impacted a number of outlying areas, including Levack.

“This I will say: our outlying communities have been shafted by amalgamation,” he said.

Gorham said she’d like Levack to be able to hire its own contractor to handle snow plow services.

“We’re here to let the city know they haven’t done their job and they haven’t for decades,” she said.

“Let us be. Let us find a contractor to do the job you can’t.”

The residents plan to rewrite the petition and discuss it a meeting next month. Gorham said she plans to invite the city again.