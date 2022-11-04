Levels of COVID-19 circulating in Ottawa remains high, Ottawa Public Health reports

Ottawa Public Health warns the level of COVID-19 circulating in Ottawa remains high, as the capital sees an increase in COVID-19 related deaths and outbreaks.

Six more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19 this week.

In its twice-weekly snapshot of the COVID-19 situation in Ottawa, public health reported 287 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday.

There are 21 people in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 50 on Tuesday. There are three people in the ICU.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 92 patients (up from 83 patients on Tuesday)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 33 patients (up from 27 patients)

Montfort Hospital: 17 patients (up from 13 patients)

CHEO: Three patients (down from 7 on Friday)

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 85,504 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 933 deaths.

Ottawa Public Health says the fall respiratory illness season is underway, "and it will likely be a challenging one."

Ottawa has seen a rise in RSV and COVID-19 cases this fall.

"Remember, not everyone shows symptoms when infectious. When going to indoor and/or crowded public settings, be aware of added risk and act accordingly (wear a well-fitted mask, keep your distance if you can, etc.)," the health unit said on Twitter.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 24-30): 59.0

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 19.9 per cent

Known active cases: 897

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Oct. 24

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 922,855

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 890,382

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 604,527

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 264,232

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 95 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 93 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 65 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 29 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 23 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 31 in hospital, 5 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 2 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 102 in hospital, 0 in ICU

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

12 in hospitals

11 in long-term care homes

23 in retirement homes

1 in shelters

2 in supported independent living homes

2 in group homes

1 in community living facility

1 in correctional facility

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.