Saskatoon COVID-19 levels dropped by half, wastewater researchers say

Levels of the virus that causes COVID-19 have decreased by 54 per cent in Saskatoon’s wastewater, according to data released by University of Saskatchewan researchers on Monday.

Researchers take a weekly average from three daily measurements. This is the third successive weekly decrease, the researchers said.

The decrease of viral DNA in the city’s wastewater indicates a reduction in SARS-CoV-2 infections, the report says.

Levels of viral DNA in North Battleford’s wastewater have gone up over 150 per cent in the last week, according to the data. The researchers said infections in the city are up and should be monitored.

Prince Albert saw an 81 per cent increase since last week’s report.

The viral levels in all three cities are still considered medium, compared to the 10-week average.