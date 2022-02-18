Lewis Hamilton energized by time away to race for 8th F1 title
Lewis Hamilton took nearly two months to emotionally recover from the controversial Formula One finale that cost him a record eighth championship. The Mercedes driver insisted Friday he never considered quitting F1 in protest.
-
Ontario police watchdog investigating use of horses, non-lethal rounds at Ottawa protest clearingThe Special Investigations Unit said in a release Sunday that it was investigating the reported serious injury of woman in an interaction with a police horse and the discharges of 'less-lethal firearms.'
-
Merchandise stolen from Exeter business, OPP looking to identify two individualsOntario Provincial Police are asking for help identifying two people after merchandise was stolen from a business in Exeter.
-
One person dies in snowmobile collision on Six Mile LakeProvincial police say one person has died after a snowmobile collision in Georgian Bay Township.
-
Family of four displaced following house fire in Cocagne, New BrunswickFour people have been displaced after an early morning house fire in Cocagne, N.B., on Sunday.
-
Chainsaw valued at about $1,400 allegedly stolen from Chatham-Kent businessChatham-Kent police are investigating a break and enter after a Stihl chainsaw was stolen from a local business.
-
Man shot by Calgary police suffered from mental health issues, friends sayA man, who was shot to death by a Calgary police officer on Saturday, was not an aggressive person and was struggling with mental issues, his loved ones say.
-
Water receding in part of Brampton, Ont., after widespread flooding: city officialsThe City of Brampton says water is receding in the Churchville Road area, allowing residents to temporarily return to homes that were affected by flooding earlier this week.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate drop to levels not seen since last year, 17 deaths loggedOntario’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and positivity rate have dropped to levels not seen since late December as the province reports 17 new deaths due to the virus.
-
About 2,000 young hockey players to take part in 25th annual Hockey for HospiceThe Hockey for Hospice tournament is taking place this weekend after being postponed in Windsor-Essex late last year.