Lexus stolen from Guelph dealership found in Halifax on shipping container bound for South America

A Lexus stolen from a Guelph car dealership last month has been located in Nova Scotia on a shipping container destined for South America, Guelph police say.

On June 12, a 2019 Lexus motor vehicle was stolen from a north-end dealership.

Monday morning, police say they were informed the vehicle had been located in Halifax on a shipping container bound for Guyana.

According to a release, a fake vehicle identification number tag had been attached but an investigation by the Canadian Border Services Agency revealed it was stolen.

The theft remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.