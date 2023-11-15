Lexus SUV stolen from driveway of Oakville home
Multi-Platform Writer
Brooklyn Connolly
Halton Regional Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a man who stole a Lexus SUV from a residence in Oakville yesterday morning.
According to a news release by the HRP, the vehicle was stolen from a residence in the area of Ninth Line and Dundas Street East. It happened early in the morning, and the vehicle was later abandoned by the suspect. Police say they later retrieved it.
The car’s interior dash camera captured video of the thief driving the car. Police have obtained the video, and posted it online while asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Regional Auto Theft Task Force at 905-825-4777 ext. 3407.
