LGBTQ+ sailors in the spotlight at new Maritime Museum of B.C. exhibit
The upcoming exhibit at the Maritime Museum of B.C. in downtown Victoria will highlight the contributions of 2SLGBTQ+ seafarers to the marine sector in the province.
The exhibit, called Queer at Sea: Tales from the 2SLGBTQ+ Community, will run from May 17 to Nov. 5.
"Queer and trans communities have long been a part of B.C.'s maritime history. This exhibit shares the stories of some of those community members in their own words," said the museum in a statement Wednesday.
"Each person has a unique story, each has moments of triumph and discrimination," the museum added.
The museum says the personal accounts of each sailor reflects the growth of each individual person, and of the industry as a whole.
The Maritime Museum of B.C. is located at 744 Douglas St. next to the Victoria Conference Centre.
