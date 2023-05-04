LHA signs provincial funding agreement for $10.2M towards affordable housing

Lethbridge could be getting more affordable housing in the coming month.

The Lethbridge Housing Authority (LHA) and Alberta Government have signed a provincial funding agreement of $10.2 million to create more affordable housing in the city.

“Right now, we don't have a lot of supportive housing. It's one of our biggest gaps in our housing continuum,” said Robin James, Lethbridge Housing Authority CAO.

That’s why the LHA is hoping to build a new 42-bed unit for those experiencing homelessness.

“This next project will be for individuals that will permanently need support,” James said. “So, it will be a recovery-focused project, with permanent supports for people experiencing episodic homelessness.”

James says the facility will be a lodge-style with a commercial kitchen and 24-hour support staff to provide essential care.

She says a location hasn't been chosen yet, but that it will be outside of the downtown.

“The next steps will be, we are meeting with an architect next week and we will start a design process that we will get some primary drawings and bring forward for a rezoning application with the City of Lethbridge,” she explained. “Once we have our zoning in place we would apply for the required permits and hopefully have something in the ground by the fall.”

HOMELESS ENCAMPMENTS

The latest point in time count showed Lethbridge had 454 individuals experiencing homelessness.

With the warmer temperatures in southern Alberta, homeless encampments are starting to pop up.

According to a report done for the Lethbridge Police Commission on April 17, 2023, the downtown policing unit had already responded to several small encampments.

The City of Lethbridge says significant planning has been underway to prepare for encampments in Lethbridge this summer.

“On April 18 city council approved funding for up to $500,000 per year for 2023-2026 and $250,000 one-time funding to support the encampment strategy.

On Tuesday, May 2, Lethbridge council voted in favour of adding the city’s encampment strategy to the public agenda for the May 16 meeting,” read a statement from the city.

“In the meantime, the city and LPS continue to work together to respond as encampments are reported in an effort to maintain safety for those living in encampments, as well as the public.”

James believes the new facility will be the start of helping deal with the homeless crisis in the city.

“We’re hoping if we can get this building up and then look to future developments that are similar and various stages of supportive housing that we can start making some serious impacts in our homeless population,” James said.