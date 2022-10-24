LHSC adds new state-of-the-art machines to advance epilepsy diagnosis and research

Home to Canada’s largest epilepsy monitoring unit (EMU), the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) has added new electroencephalogram (EEG) machines to further advance epilepsy research and diagnosis.

According to a press release from LHSC, a $2 million investment into 13 portable EEG machines will provide faster reporting and more detailed imagery. The EEG machines measure electrical activity in the brain by attaching electrodes to the scalp, which are then communicated through electrical impulses which are constantly active.

Because the EEG is the main diagnostic tool for epilepsy, these machines play a “vital” role in relaying critical health care information to patients and their care teams.

“With almost 90 billion neurons, the brain is the most complex human organ in the body, which requires advanced technology and equipment to further ignite research and benefit the patient experience,” said Dr. David Steven, chair/chief of clinical neurological sciences in the release.

David adds that the new equipment will provide a clearer and more accurate picture of what happens to the brain during a seizure, which will provide invaluable information to doctors in order to provide care options.

For Dr. Jorge Burneo, neurologist chair/chief in the Division of Neurology of the Epilepsy Program at LHSC, the new technology is a welcomed addition considering the complexity of diagnosing and treating of epilepsy.

“With the ability to monitor a larger number of patients, through the implantation of electrodes in the part of the brain associated with the spread of seizures, we will be able to diagnose and treat epilepsy faster,” he said. “The mobile technology can collect data wherever the patient is in the hospital, which provides more consistent data, ultimately allowing our teams to fully understand the scope of the patient’s unique situation.”

The EMU was founded in 1977, and since then has provided care and assessments to more than 10,000 people.

The Centre of Excellence has provided care to patients with complex epilepsies from around the world, including Spain, Australia, Mexico and Holland, and plays a pivotal role in training neurologists and neurosurgeons from various countries.

“Committed to advancing research and finding innovative solutions to health care, the new EEG is an investment that will have lasting impacts on both patients and researchers at LHSC for years to come,” the release says.