LHSC and St. Joe's reporting increases in staff members positive for COVID Thursday
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting a spike in staff members who have tested positive for the virus.
The hospital says 199 workers currently have the virus Thursday, up from 172 on Wednesday and 32 more than Tuesday's count of 167.
Meanwhile, St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting 85 employees infected with the virus, up from 76 on Wednesday.
LHSC is reporting an increase of inpatients being treated for COVID-19. It says there are 27 inpatients with the virus, up from 23 Wednesday. There are currently 21 patients at LHSC being treated with the virus, six are being treated for COVID.
There are five or fewer are in the adult ICU, there are also five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and zero in pediatric critical care.
There are currently nine institutional outbreaks among long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals across the region.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting no new deaths related to the virus, the death toll remains at 356.
Across Ontario, there are 661 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 165 patients in intensive care Thursday.
