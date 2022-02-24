LHSC and St. Joe's see increase in staff members infected with COVID-19

There's been a slight decrease in the number of patients at LHSC being treated for COVID-19, but an increase in staffers at the hospital with the virus.

The number of LHSC staff who have tested positive for COVID now sits at 179 — up from 160 on Wednesday.

Across town, there are 61 health care workers at St Joseph’s Health Care who are confirmed to have the virus, up ten from the day before.

Staff at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) are caring for 50 inpatients with COVID-19, a drop of one from the previous day. Seven are in the adult Critical Care Unit, down one from Wednesday.

Five or fewer inpatients are being treated at Children’s Hospital, along with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.

Meanwhile, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting no new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday, following Wednesday's record eight deaths from the virus. The death toll remains at 349.

There are currently 761 active cases with 30,403 resolved across Middlesex-London.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases:

Elgin-Oxford – 107 new since Monday, 227 active, 11,071 total, 10,696 resolved, 148 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 18 new cases, 8 confirmed cases in hospital, 42 deaths

Huron-Perth – 11 new, 5,582 total, 92 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 126 active, 9,680 total

Ontario health officials are reporting a total of 1,066 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday and 41 more deaths due to the disease.

The number of people in hospital with the disease marks a decrease from the 1,106 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday. The number of people in ICU with COVID-19 also dropped on Thursday from 319 the day before to 302.

The province also reported that 41 more people have died due to COVID-19 over the past 30 days.