LHSC children's hospital launches youth vaccine clinic
A new kind of COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been launched at Children's Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).in an effort to make COVID-19 vaccinations more accessible to youth including those who have differing needs and abilities.
The LHSC clinic created in partnership with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) offers vaccinations to all youth between ages of 12-17, offering extra support to those who have needle anxiety, general anxiety, or behavioural and sensory needs.
“It’s natural for youth and adults to experience some worry about needles," says says Julie Manning, Director, COVID-19 Vaccination Centre, LHSC. "Some may also find mass vaccination clinics overwhelming due to the busy environment. For youth with differing needs and abilities, accommodations can help ease the vaccination experience."
The vaccination clinic is appointment only, serving 16 clients per evening.
Other accommodations are also offered at mass vaccination clinics in the Middlesex-London region.
To book a first or second dose appointment for the Children’s Hospital COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.
